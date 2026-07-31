Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,000 PINE shares at an average price of $20.28, totaling $40,560 and reducing his direct holdings by 19.18% to 8,425 shares.

at an average price of $20.28, totaling $40,560 and reducing his direct holdings by 19.18% to 8,425 shares. Alpine Income Property Trust exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.16 EPS and $20.0 million in revenue. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32, implying a 6.3% annualized yield.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $21.50 target price; PINE recently traded near $20.29.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $170,859. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. JonesTrading increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Huntington initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINE

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company's stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,016 shares of the company's stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $337,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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