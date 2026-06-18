Benjamin Silbermann Sells 46,875 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Key Points Pinterest director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares on June 16 at an average price of $21.15, totaling about $991,406. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 16 at an average price of $21.15, totaling about $991,406. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Silbermann has also sold the same number of shares in two earlier June transactions , including sales on June 2 and June 9, both for more than $960,000 each.

, including sales on June 2 and June 9, both for more than $960,000 each. Pinterest beat its latest quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.27 EPS versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating and average price target of $27.40.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $991,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $960,937.50.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.7%

PINS stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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