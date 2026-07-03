Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,005,468.75 in Stock

Key Points Pinterest Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares on June 30 at an average price of $21.45, totaling about $1.01 million . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 30 at an average price of $21.45, totaling about . The sale was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a series of recent insider sales by Silbermann, including similar-sized transactions on June 2, June 9, June 16, and June 23. Each sale involved 46,875 shares, suggesting a consistent selling pattern.

by Silbermann, including similar-sized transactions on June 2, June 9, June 16, and June 23. Each sale involved 46,875 shares, suggesting a consistent selling pattern. Pinterest reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.27 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion, up 17.8% year over year. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of $27.40.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $937,031.25.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $991,406.25.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $960,937.50.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,887,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after buying an additional 7,412,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after buying an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 271.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,988,631 shares of the company's stock worth $109,831,000 after buying an additional 4,375,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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