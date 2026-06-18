Insider Selling: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) CFO Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

Key Points Prologis CFO Timothy Arndt sold 3,597 shares on June 15 at an average price of $150.00 , totaling $539,550 , according to an SEC filing.

on June 15 at an average price of , totaling , according to an SEC filing. The company recently reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $1.05 versus the $0.81 estimate and revenue of $2.30 billion , and it raised FY 2026 guidance to 6.07–6.23 EPS .

, with EPS of versus the $0.81 estimate and revenue of , and it raised FY 2026 guidance to . Prologis also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, implying a 3.0% yield, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $151.86.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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