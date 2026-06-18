Bruce Herring Acquires 5,000 Shares of Pershing Square USA (NYSE:PSUS) Stock

Key Points Bruce Herring bought 5,000 shares of Pershing Square USA on June 17 at an average price of $40.25, a $201,250 purchase that lifted his holdings to 15,000 shares.

of Pershing Square USA on June 17 at an average price of $40.25, a $201,250 purchase that lifted his holdings to 15,000 shares. The new transaction marked a 50% increase in Herring’s ownership , and it follows a prior purchase of 10,000 shares on April 30 at $43.41 each.

, and it follows a prior purchase of 10,000 shares on April 30 at $43.41 each. Pershing Square USA shares were down 1.6% and opened at $39.41, while Jefferies recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating.

Pershing Square USA, Ltd. (NYSE:PSUS - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Herring acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,750. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Herring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Bruce Herring acquired 10,000 shares of Pershing Square USA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.41 per share, for a total transaction of $434,100.00.

Pershing Square USA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Pershing Square USA stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Pershing Square USA, Ltd. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $44.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pershing Square USA in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pershing Square USA

Pershing Square USA, Inc (NYSE: PSUS) is a publicly traded investment company that provides investors with exposure to the investment strategies of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., an investment adviser led by William A. Ackman. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and functions as a vehicle through which shareholders can gain access to concentrated public equity investments managed by the Pershing Square team.

The firm's main business activity is portfolio management: acquiring and holding equity positions in publicly traded companies with the objective of long‑term capital appreciation.

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