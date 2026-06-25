QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 9,800 Shares of Stock

Key Points QuantumScape CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares on June 22 at an average price of $7.94, for total proceeds of $77,812. After the sale, he still owned 1,826,057 shares.

on June 22 at an average price of $7.94, for total proceeds of $77,812. After the sale, he still owned 1,826,057 shares. The trade trimmed Hettrich’s ownership by just 0.53% , and it follows two earlier sales this year of the same size in May and April.

, and it follows two earlier sales this year of the same size in May and April. QuantumScape shares were trading at $7.12, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company recently reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.16 per share.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $77,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,826,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,892.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $78,988.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $60,760.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 46.8% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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