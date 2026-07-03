Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 16,666 Shares

Key Points Roblox director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares on July 1 at an average price of $57.69, totaling about $961,462. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his direct holdings fell 1.29% to 1,277,835 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $57.69, totaling about $961,462. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his direct holdings fell 1.29% to 1,277,835 shares. Roblox reported mixed quarterly results , beating EPS expectations at a loss of $0.35 per share versus the $0.41 estimate, but missing revenue expectations with $1.44 billion versus $1.74 billion expected. Revenue still rose 43.4% year over year.

, beating EPS expectations at a loss of $0.35 per share versus the $0.41 estimate, but missing revenue expectations with $1.44 billion versus $1.74 billion expected. Revenue still rose 43.4% year over year. The company has authorized a $3 billion share repurchase program, which can cover up to 9.5% of outstanding shares. The article notes this is often viewed as a signal that management believes the stock may be undervalued.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $961,461.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,301.15. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $749,470.02.

Roblox Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The company's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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