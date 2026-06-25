Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 676 Shares

Key Points Rubrik director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 676 shares on June 23 at an average price of $75.00, totaling $50,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 23 at an average price of $75.00, totaling $50,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Rubrik’s recent quarterly results beat expectations , with EPS of $0.16 versus an expected loss of $0.03 and revenue of $387.07 million, up 39% year over year. The company also issued FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance.

, with EPS of $0.16 versus an expected loss of $0.03 and revenue of $387.07 million, up 39% year over year. The company also issued FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance. Wall Street sentiment remains bullish, with 28 analysts rating the stock a Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00. Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Mizuho, Stephens, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Barclays.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,925. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $58,206.33.

On Friday, May 29th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $97,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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