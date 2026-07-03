Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells $3,116,340.00 in Stock

Key Points Reddit CEO Steve Huffman sold 18,000 shares for about $3.12 million at an average price of $173.13. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Huffman still holds 373,814 shares.

for about at an average price of $173.13. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Huffman still holds 373,814 shares. This is part of a recent pattern of insider selling : Huffman has repeatedly sold 18,000-share blocks in recent weeks, with transactions in April, May, and June. The latest sale reduced his position by 4.59%.

: Huffman has repeatedly sold 18,000-share blocks in recent weeks, with transactions in April, May, and June. The latest sale reduced his position by 4.59%. Reddit’s fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain relatively strong despite the insider sale, with the stock still up significantly from its 52-week low and analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy view and average price target of $230.75.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 373,814 shares in the company, valued at $64,718,417.82. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $3,208,680.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $3,134,340.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $2,828,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $3,092,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $2,851,200.00.

Reddit Trading Down 1.6%

Reddit stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of $663.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Reddit

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options activity jumped as traders bought far more Reddit call options than usual, suggesting rising bullish sentiment and expectations for further upside. Why is Reddit (RDDT) stock soaring today

Options activity jumped as traders bought far more Reddit call options than usual, suggesting rising bullish sentiment and expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted Reddit’s stronger engagement, international expansion, and new ad tools, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative despite recent volatility. Reddit Stock Falls 28.2% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

Analysts and market commentary highlighted Reddit’s stronger engagement, international expansion, and new ad tools, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Reddit’s CEO sold 18,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale is worth watching, the transaction was disclosed as part of a scheduled trading program and does not necessarily signal a change in business outlook. SEC filing

Reddit’s CEO sold 18,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale is worth watching, the transaction was disclosed as part of a scheduled trading program and does not necessarily signal a change in business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some of Thursday’s weakness appears to be simple profit-taking after a 12.5% surge tied to optimism about Reddit’s AI data-licensing opportunities. Why Is Reddit Stock Pulling Back on Thursday?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $30,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 87.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Reddit and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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