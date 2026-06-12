Rui Zhu Sells 4,762 Shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock

Key Points Director Rui Zhu sold 4,762 shares of ATRenew on June 10 at an average price of $4.00, a transaction worth about $19,048. After the sale, Zhu still held 55,238 shares, reducing the position by 7.94%.

of ATRenew on June 10 at an average price of $4.00, a transaction worth about $19,048. After the sale, Zhu still held 55,238 shares, reducing the position by 7.94%. ATRenew recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting earnings of $0.08 per share versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $893.46 million versus the expected $856.02 million.

, reporting earnings of $0.08 per share versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $893.46 million versus the expected $856.02 million. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of Hold. ATRenew shares opened at $4.12, giving the company a market cap of about $903.5 million.

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) Director Rui Zhu sold 4,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,952. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATRenew Stock Performance

NYSE:RERE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.26. ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $893.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $856.02 million. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RERE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ATRenew from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ATRenew from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RERE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in ATRenew by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ATRenew by 10,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,473 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ATRenew by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

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