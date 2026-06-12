REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart Rose Sells 1,129 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 1,129 shares at an average price of $44.52, totaling about $50,263. After the sale, he still owned 626,020 shares.

REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 1,129 shares at an average price of $44.52, totaling about $50,263. After the sale, he still owned 626,020 shares. Recent earnings beat: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, well above the $0.14 analyst estimate. Revenue came in at $156.5 million, below expectations of $167.23 million.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, well above the $0.14 analyst estimate. Revenue came in at $156.5 million, below expectations of $167.23 million. Market sentiment and ownership: Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from hold to buy, and institutional investors continue to hold a large stake, owning 88.12% of the company.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Rose sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $50,263.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 626,020 shares in the company, valued at $27,870,410.40. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE REX opened at $43.08 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.42. REX American Resources had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.23 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on REX

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the energy company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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