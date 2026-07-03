Regional Management (NYSE:RM) CAO Steven Barnette Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Regional Management CAO Steven Barnette sold 1,600 shares on July 1 at an average price of $42.04, totaling $67,264. After the transaction, he still held 16,746 shares.

Regional Management CAO Steven Barnette sold 1,600 shares on July 1 at an average price of $42.04, totaling $67,264. After the transaction, he still held 16,746 shares. Stock and valuation: The shares were down 1.7% to $41.65, with the company carrying a market cap of about $383.6 million and trading at a P/E ratio of 8.45.

The shares were down 1.7% to $41.65, with the company carrying a market cap of about $383.6 million and trading at a P/E ratio of 8.45. Financial performance and outlook: Regional Management recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, posting $1.18 EPS versus $0.98 expected, and its dividend remains at $0.30 per quarter for a 2.9% yield. Analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $45 price target.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) CAO Steven Barnette sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $67,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $704,001.84. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 59.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Regional Management from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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