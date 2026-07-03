Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $624,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Rush Street Interactive COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $31.22, totaling $624,400. The sale reduced his holdings by 9.18% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $31.22, totaling $624,400. The sale reduced his holdings by 9.18% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.14 versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $370.36 million versus expectations of $330.82 million. Revenue rose 41.1% year over year.

, posting EPS of $0.14 versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $370.36 million versus expectations of $330.82 million. Revenue rose 41.1% year over year. Analysts remain broadly constructive on RSI, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25. Institutional investors also increased their stakes, while the stock has been trading near its 52-week high.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,626.28. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $512,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,175 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $278,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $561,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $481,200.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 84.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $24,874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company's stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 946,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580,568 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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