Erez Shachar Sells 64,349 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,561,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,088,160.78. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

Riskified Trading Down 2.0%

RSKD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 328,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,392. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $763.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Riskified by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,099 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Riskified by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Riskified by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

View Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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