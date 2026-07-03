SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,026,135.11 in Stock

Key Points SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares on July 1 at an average price of $17.71, totaling about $1.03 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $17.71, totaling about $1.03 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Weingarten still directly owned 1,894,397 shares of SentinelOne, valued at roughly $33.55 million, and his ownership fell by 2.97%.

of SentinelOne, valued at roughly $33.55 million, and his ownership fell by 2.97%. SentinelOne recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.04, beating estimates, while revenue rose 20.8% year over year to $276.66 million. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,026,135.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,549,770.87. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $881,282.61.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,296 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $836,521.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $343,674.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,092.48.

On Friday, May 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].