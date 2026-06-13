Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Key Points SEA COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $82.51, for proceeds of $825,100. After the sale, he still held 120,000 shares valued at about $9.9 million.

on June 10 at an average price of $82.51, for proceeds of $825,100. After the sale, he still held 120,000 shares valued at about $9.9 million. Ye has been selling 10,000 shares repeatedly over several trading days in May and June, with each sale disclosed in SEC filings. The latest trade marked a 7.69% reduction in his direct ownership.

over several trading days in May and June, with each sale disclosed in SEC filings. The latest trade marked a 7.69% reduction in his direct ownership. SEA shares have been under pressure, recently opening at $82.76 and sitting near their 12-month low of $77.05. The stock is also trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $65,888.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $98,832. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

SEA Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in SEA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $86,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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