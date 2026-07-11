Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

SEA Price Performance

SE traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $110.87. 8,044,649 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,888. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $86,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Report on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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