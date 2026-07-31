SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 1,500 Shares

Key Points SEA insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares at an average price of $108.70, generating $163,050. After the transaction, Wang retained 21,400 shares valued at approximately $2.33 million.

at an average price of $108.70, generating $163,050. After the transaction, Wang retained 21,400 shares valued at approximately $2.33 million. Wang has made numerous SEA sales since late June, totaling more than 12,000 shares across the disclosed transactions.

SEA recently reported $7.10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 46.6% year over year, but earnings per share of $0.67 missed analyst expectations. Despite the miss, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $155.54.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,180. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $124,896.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $119,580.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $106.23 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SEA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $26,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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