Robert Springer Sells 89,631 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Sunstone Hotel Investors insider Robert Springer sold 89,631 shares on June 24 at an average price of $11.62, totaling about $1.04 million. After the sale, he still held 573,743 shares, cutting his ownership by 13.51%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors insider Robert Springer sold 89,631 shares on June 24 at an average price of $11.62, totaling about $1.04 million. After the sale, he still held 573,743 shares, cutting his ownership by 13.51%. Recent financial results were strong: The REIT reported quarterly EPS of $0.27, topping estimates by $0.05, on revenue of $259.71 million versus expectations of $244.29 million. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.96.

The REIT reported quarterly EPS of $0.27, topping estimates by $0.05, on revenue of $259.71 million versus expectations of $244.29 million. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.96. Dividend and analyst outlook: Sunstone declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable July 15, for an annualized yield of 3.1%. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $10.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) insider Robert Springer sold 89,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,041,512.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 573,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,893.66. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Sunstone Hotel Investors's payout ratio is 327.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,099,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,965 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 132,464 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 109.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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