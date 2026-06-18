David Mueller Sells 425 Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Stock

Key Points Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT on June 16 at an average price of $32.44, reducing his stake by 7.19%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Smartstop Self Storage REIT on June 16 at an average price of $32.44, reducing his stake by 7.19%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Smartstop reported solid quarterly results , with EPS of $0.49 beating estimates by $0.01 and revenue of $78.31 million topping expectations. Revenue was up 19.7% year over year, and the company reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.94 to $2.04.

, with EPS of $0.49 beating estimates by $0.01 and revenue of $78.31 million topping expectations. Revenue was up 19.7% year over year, and the company reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.94 to $2.04. The company recently cut its dividend to $0.1315 per month, payable July 15, for an annualized yield of 4.9%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $36.81.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $13,787.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,095.60. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMA opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,046.67%.

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $182,972,000 after purchasing an additional 710,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $110,670,000 after buying an additional 1,967,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,596,133 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $78,611,000 after buying an additional 528,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $43,763,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,181,767 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 232,466 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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