SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) VP Sells $75,668.70 in Stock

Key Points SEACOR Marine CFO Jesus Llorca sold 11,963 shares on Tuesday at an average price of $7.98, totaling about $95,465. After the sale, he still directly owned 511,867 shares.

on Tuesday at an average price of $7.98, totaling about $95,465. After the sale, he still directly owned 511,867 shares. The CFO also sold 14,432 shares the previous day at an average price of $7.73, adding to the recent insider selling activity in SMHI.

at an average price of $7.73, adding to the recent insider selling activity in SMHI. SEACOR Marine shares were down 8.1% and opened at $7.22. The company recently beat EPS expectations but missed revenue estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $10 price target.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) VP Andrew Everett II sold 9,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $75,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 284,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,963.20. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEACOR Marine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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