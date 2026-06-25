Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 2,621 Shares of Stock

Key Points Snowflake CRO Jonathan Mead Beaulier sold 9,367 shares on June 22 at an average price of $231.98, a transaction worth about $2.17 million . The sale reduced his ownership by 3.84% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

sold 9,367 shares on June 22 at an average price of $231.98, a transaction worth about . The sale reduced his ownership by 3.84% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Snowflake’s latest earnings topped expectations, with EPS of $0.39 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $1.39 billion , up 33.5% year over year. Despite losses, the results showed strong growth and helped reinforce the company’s momentum.

versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of , up 33.5% year over year. Despite losses, the results showed strong growth and helped reinforce the company’s momentum. Wall Street sentiment remains positive: several firms recently raised price targets and maintained Buy or Outperform ratings, leaving Snowflake with a consensus Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.53.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $598,767.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 400,379 shares in the company, valued at $91,466,582.55. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $652,231.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.1%

SNOW stock opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $188.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 140.5% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements.

Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Snowflake (SNOW) Stock After 32% Monthly Jump Is The Valuation Starting To Appeal

Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Will Snowflake Reach $300 This Year?

A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, extending a recent pattern of insider selling that may weigh on investor sentiment even though the sale was planned. Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $44,854,000.00 in Stock

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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