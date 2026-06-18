Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) EVP Caroline Ann Winn Sells 8,000 Shares

Key Points Sempra Energy EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $90.55, for total proceeds of $724,400. After the sale, she still held 25,164 shares, and the transaction reduced her ownership by 24.12%.

on June 17 at an average price of $90.55, for total proceeds of $724,400. After the sale, she still held 25,164 shares, and the transaction reduced her ownership by 24.12%. The company reported mixed quarterly results , with earnings per share of $1.51 matching analyst expectations, but revenue of $3.66 billion falling short of the $4.10 billion consensus estimate. Revenue also declined 3.9% year over year.

, with earnings per share of $1.51 matching analyst expectations, but revenue of $3.66 billion falling short of the $4.10 billion consensus estimate. Revenue also declined 3.9% year over year. Sempra declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6575 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 25. That works out to an annualized dividend of $2.63 and a yield of about 2.9%.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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