STUB (NYSE:STUB) Insider Nayaab Islam Sells 2,800 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of STUB on July 7 at an average price of $14.01, totaling about $39,228. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of STUB on July 7 at an average price of $14.01, totaling about $39,228. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Recent selling activity: Islam has been a frequent seller of STUB shares in recent days, including a much larger sale of 54,801 shares on July 6. Across multiple transactions, the insider’s ownership has only decreased slightly relative to the size of the stake.

Islam has been a frequent seller of STUB shares in recent days, including a much larger sale of 54,801 shares on July 6. Across multiple transactions, the insider’s ownership has only decreased slightly relative to the size of the stake. Company and stock snapshot: STUB shares were down 9.6% and opened at $11.47, while the stock recently beat quarterly EPS expectations and posted 12.2% revenue growth year over year. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $11.50.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $39,228.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,451,964 shares in the company, valued at $118,412,015.64. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nayaab Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nayaab Islam sold 54,801 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $714,057.03.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nayaab Islam sold 2,099 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $27,287.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,400 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $330,962.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Nayaab Islam sold 1,300 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,900.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Nayaab Islam sold 25,080 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $302,214.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Nayaab Islam sold 16,720 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $190,106.40.

STUB Stock Down 9.6%

STUB opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.30. STUB has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -19.12.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STUB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STUB from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of STUB from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STUB currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STUB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STUB by 56,638.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in STUB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000.

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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