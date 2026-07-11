Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) COO Sells $234,570.00 in Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) COO John Washburn sold 3,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 72,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,580. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE SUNB traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.92. 3,304,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,805. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.25. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $86.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.99.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 405.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUNB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUNB

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is a major equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions to construction, industrial, municipal and specialty markets. The company's business centers on short- and long-term rental of equipment used for earthmoving, aerial access, material handling, power generation, climate control, pumps and general tools, supporting customers who need flexible access to capital-intensive assets without the expense of ownership.

In addition to physical equipment, Sunbelt Rentals offers complementary services designed to keep projects running efficiently.

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