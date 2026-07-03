Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Key Points Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of Standex International on July 1 at an average price of $355.51, totaling $17,775.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Standex International on July 1 at an average price of $355.51, totaling $17,775.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Standex International shares were down 5.9% in the session, opening at $327.95. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $152.64 and a high of $363.89.

in the session, opening at $327.95. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $152.64 and a high of $363.89. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $2.21, slightly missing estimates, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $224.59 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $289.67.

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.51, for a total transaction of $17,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,012.16. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Standex International Stock Down 5.9%

SXI opened at $327.95 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.94. Standex International Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.64 and a 52 week high of $363.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Standex International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standex International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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