Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 2,350 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder James Gottwald sold 15,808 Tredegar shares at $8.04 each, totaling about $127,096, and his stake fell 3.51% to 435,065 shares.

sold 15,808 Tredegar shares at $8.04 each, totaling about $127,096, and his stake fell 3.51% to 435,065 shares. Tredegar stock was trading around $8.01 , near its 50-day moving average of $8.52 and 200-day moving average of $8.26, with a market cap of about $280.4 million.

, near its 50-day moving average of $8.52 and 200-day moving average of $8.26, with a market cap of about $280.4 million. The company recently reported Q2 earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $186.49 million, while analyst sentiment remains Hold after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from sell to hold.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG - Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 2,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $18,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 450,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,984. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.49 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Tredegar from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TG

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 311,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 117,298 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,237,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tredegar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar's operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

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