TIM (NYSE:TIMB) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares

Key Points TIM S.A. CFO Marques Andrea Palma Viegas sold 35,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $4.32, worth about $151,200. After the sale, he still held 83,259 shares, a 29.6% reduction in his position.

sold 35,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $4.32, worth about $151,200. After the sale, he still held 83,259 shares, a 29.6% reduction in his position. The stock was down 1.0% and recently opened at $21.44, trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. TIMB also has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a beta of 0.37.

and recently opened at $21.44, trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. TIMB also has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a beta of 0.37. TIM recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.32 per share, missing estimates, and announced a special dividend of $0.1618 per share payable July 29. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $25.90.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) CFO Marques Andrea Palma Viegas sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,259 shares in the company, valued at $359,678.88. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TIM Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TIM had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TIM's payout ratio is 61.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of TIM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of TIM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $23.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TIM has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.90.

Read Our Latest Report on TIMB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,848,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company's stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TIM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,839 shares of the company's stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TIM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,416 shares of the company's stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TIM by 19.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,478 shares of the company's stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,379 shares during the period.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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