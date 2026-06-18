Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 500 Shares

Key Points Travel + Leisure director George Herrera sold 500 shares on June 16 at an average price of $75.16, totaling $37,580. After the sale, he still held 1,353 shares, marking a 26.98% reduction in his position.

on June 16 at an average price of $75.16, totaling $37,580. After the sale, he still held 1,353 shares, marking a 26.98% reduction in his position. The stock was up 1.1% and opened at $75.97, trading near its 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34.

and opened at $75.97, trading near its 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. Travel + Leisure recently beat earnings expectations, reporting Q1 EPS of $1.45 versus estimates of $1.31, with revenue of $961 million. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, implying a 3.2% annualized yield.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,691.48. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.1%

TNL stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 135,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Amundi grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 136.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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