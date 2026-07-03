TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Todd Skinner Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points TransUnion insider Todd Skinner sold 1,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $72.64, totaling $72,640. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Skinner still owns 64,634 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $72.64, totaling $72,640. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Skinner still owns 64,634 shares. TransUnion recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.11 consensus and revenue of $1.25 billion versus $1.21 billion expected. The company also raised its Q2 2026 guidance to $1.130-$1.150 EPS.

, posting EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.11 consensus and revenue of $1.25 billion versus $1.21 billion expected. The company also raised its Q2 2026 guidance to $1.130-$1.150 EPS. Analysts remain cautiously positive on TRU, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60. Recent target changes were mixed, including UBS raising its target to $77 and Mizuho lowering its target to $77.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Todd Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransUnion by 263.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,914 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $100,181,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,740,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,794,000 after buying an additional 293,091 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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