Toro (NYSE:TTC) CFO Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Toro CFO Angela Drake bought 160 shares at $90.00 each, spending $14,400 and increasing her direct holdings to 9,571 shares, according to an SEC filing.

at $90.00 each, spending $14,400 and increasing her direct holdings to 9,571 shares, according to an SEC filing. The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations , with EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.50 consensus and revenue of $1.42 billion, up 8.1% year over year.

, with EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.50 consensus and revenue of $1.42 billion, up 8.1% year over year. Toro also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, implying a 1.7% annualized yield, while Wall Street currently rates the stock a consensus Hold.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) CFO Angela Drake bought 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,571 shares in the company, valued at $861,390. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toro Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.Toro's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's payout ratio is 44.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].