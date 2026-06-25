Toro (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 6,600 Shares

Key Points Toro VP Kurt Svendsen sold 6,600 shares on June 23 at an average price of $93.09, totaling about $614,394 and reducing his ownership by 35.17%.

sold 6,600 shares on June 23 at an average price of $93.09, totaling about $614,394 and reducing his ownership by 35.17%. Toro recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $1.60 and revenue of $1.42 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year.

, with EPS of $1.60 and revenue of $1.42 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, and analysts currently have a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) VP Kurt Svendsen sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $614,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,532.94. This represents a 35.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.70. Toro Company has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.04.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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