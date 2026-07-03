Insider Selling: Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) CEO Sells $536,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Tetra Technologies CEO Brady Murphy sold 50,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $10.72, totaling about $536,000 . After the sale, he still owned 2,965,457 shares, a 1.66% decrease in his position.

sold 50,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $10.72, totaling about . After the sale, he still owned 2,965,457 shares, a 1.66% decrease in his position. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings , posting EPS of $0.06 versus the $0.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $156.25 million versus expectations of $151.20 million.

, posting EPS of $0.06 versus the $0.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $156.25 million versus expectations of $151.20 million. Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Tetra Technologies carrying an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88, while Northland Securities recently raised its target to $14.00 and kept an outperform rating.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,965,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,789,699.04. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

TTI opened at $9.32 on Friday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 186.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.20 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,456,975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 174,028 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,046,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,939 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 350,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,416,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 414,076 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tetra Technologies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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