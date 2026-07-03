Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 9,093 Shares of Stock

Key Points Twilio CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares on June 30 at an average price of $201.25, generating about $1.83 million in proceeds. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.14% and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.

on June 30 at an average price of $201.25, generating about $1.83 million in proceeds. The sale reduced his ownership by 7.14% and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards. Twilio recently reported strong quarterly results , beating analyst estimates with $1.50 EPS and $1.41 billion in revenue, up 20% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of 2.50 to 2.60.

, beating analyst estimates with $1.50 EPS and $1.41 billion in revenue, up 20% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of 2.50 to 2.60. Wall Street remains broadly positive on TWLO, with analysts assigning an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.41. Shares opened at $209.31, near the consensus target and above several firms’ recently raised price objectives.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $271,677.44.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.59. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Twilio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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