Insider Buying: United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Director Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Jon Marinelli bought 12,500 shares of United States Antimony at $7.45 per share, a transaction worth $93,125. After the purchase, he directly owned 12,500 shares.

bought 12,500 shares of United States Antimony at $7.45 per share, a transaction worth $93,125. After the purchase, he directly owned 12,500 shares. The stock recently traded at $7.67, with a 52-week range of $1.94 to $19.71. United States Antimony has a market value of about $1.14 billion.

Analysts remain mixed but broadly positive on UAMY, with five Buy ratings and one Sell rating, and an average target price of $9.25. Recent earnings matched estimates, while revenue came in above expectations.

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) Director Jon Marinelli purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,125. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Analysts forecast that United States Antimony Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAMY. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAMY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company's stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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