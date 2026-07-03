UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) CEO Sells $1,240,250.00 in Stock

Key Points UL Solutions CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares on July 1 at an average price of $99.22, totaling about $1.24 million. After the sale, she still held 164,224 shares valued at roughly $16.3 million.

on July 1 at an average price of $99.22, totaling about $1.24 million. After the sale, she still held 164,224 shares valued at roughly $16.3 million. The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations , reporting EPS of $0.50 versus $0.42 expected and revenue of $758 million, up 7.5% year over year. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of about 2.1.

, reporting EPS of $0.50 versus $0.42 expected and revenue of $758 million, up 7.5% year over year. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of about 2.1. UL Solutions also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, equal to a 0.6% annualized yield. Meanwhile, analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,305.28. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $97.12 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $87.80 to $106.40 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULS

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company's stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 349.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 53.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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