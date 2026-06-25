Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Insider Sells 4,545 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Universal Technical Institute insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares at $40.00 each, totaling $181,800. After the transaction, he still held 27,025 shares, cutting his ownership by 14.4%.

Universal Technical Institute insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares at $40.00 each, totaling $181,800. After the transaction, he still held 27,025 shares, cutting his ownership by 14.4%. Stock and earnings snapshot: UTI shares were down 0.9% and last traded at $39.39, near the 50-day average of $38.70 and below the 52-week high of $45.74. The company recently reported $0.01 EPS on $221.4 million in revenue, roughly in line with estimates.

UTI shares were down 0.9% and last traded at $39.39, near the 50-day average of $38.70 and below the 52-week high of $45.74. The company recently reported $0.01 EPS on $221.4 million in revenue, roughly in line with estimates. Analyst and institutional sentiment: Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $44.25, while institutional ownership remains high at 75.67%. Several large funds recently increased their stakes in the company.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,173 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,125 shares of the company's stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 1,203,985 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after buying an additional 1,140,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,599,534 shares of the company's stock worth $41,797,000 after buying an additional 631,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 995,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 625,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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