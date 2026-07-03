Ryan Mcinerney Sells 10,490 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Key Points Visa CEO Ryan McInerney sold 10,490 shares on July 1 at an average price of $343.99, totaling about $3.61 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 40.87% and was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $343.99, totaling about $3.61 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 40.87% and was made under a pre-arranged . McInerney also sold additional Visa shares earlier in the week and in late April, showing a pattern of recent insider selling. However, the article notes these transactions are not necessarily a negative signal because they were pre-planned.

Visa reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.31 versus $3.10 expected and revenue up 17.1% year over year. The company also authorized a $20 billion share repurchase program and continues to draw bullish analyst coverage.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $326.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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