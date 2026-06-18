Insider Buying: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Director Purchases 40,882 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Joseph Steinberg bought 40,882 shares of Vitesse Energy at an average price of $16.16, spending about $660,653 and increasing his ownership by 60.46% to 108,500 shares.

bought 40,882 shares of Vitesse Energy at an average price of $16.16, spending about $660,653 and increasing his ownership by 60.46% to 108,500 shares. Vitesse Energy stock was roughly flat in Thursday trading at $16.03, near its 52-week low of $15.80 and well below its 52-week high of $27.15.

The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share, implying an annualized yield of 10.9%; Wall Street currently has a consensus Hold rating with a $20.00 average price target.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Steinberg purchased 40,882 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $660,653.12. Following the acquisition, the director owned 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,360. This trade represents a 60.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE VTS opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTS. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vitesse Energy

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 359.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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