WBI (NYSE:WBI) Major Shareholder Sells $52,742,978.70 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Energy Corp/De Devon sold 1,755,174 WBI shares on June 22 for about $52.7 million , according to an SEC filing.

sold 1,755,174 WBI shares on June 22 for about , according to an SEC filing. WBI recently traded around $28.22 , with a market cap of $3.48 billion ; the stock has ranged from $18.64 to $36.21 over the past year.

, with a market cap of ; the stock has ranged from over the past year. Analysts remain generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $33.20, while the company also paid a $0.05 quarterly dividend yielding about 0.7%.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Energy Corp/De Devon sold 1,755,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $52,742,978.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WBI Price Performance

NYSE:WBI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

WBI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. WBI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WBI from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WBI from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on WBI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised WBI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBI

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].