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WBI (NYSE:WBI) Major Shareholder Sells $52,742,978.70 in Stock

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Energy Corp/De Devon sold 1,755,174 WBI shares on June 22 for about $52.7 million, according to an SEC filing.
  • WBI recently traded around $28.22, with a market cap of $3.48 billion; the stock has ranged from $18.64 to $36.21 over the past year.
  • Analysts remain generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $33.20, while the company also paid a $0.05 quarterly dividend yielding about 0.7%.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Energy Corp/De Devon sold 1,755,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $52,742,978.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WBI Price Performance

NYSE:WBI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

WBI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. WBI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WBI from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WBI from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on WBI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised WBI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.20.


View Our Latest Research Report on WBI

WBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

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