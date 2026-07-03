Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Director Marc Sabe Richer Buys 501,361 Shares

Key Points Wallbox director Marc Sabe Richer bought 501,361 shares on June 30 at an average price of $2.72 each, increasing his direct holdings by about 49.6% to 1,512,758 shares.

bought 501,361 shares on June 30 at an average price of $2.72 each, increasing his direct holdings by about 49.6% to 1,512,758 shares. The purchase was worth about $1.36 million and was disclosed in an SEC filing, signaling notable insider buying activity at the EV charging company.

and was disclosed in an SEC filing, signaling notable insider buying activity at the EV charging company. Wallbox recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($1.31) per share, but revenue fell short of estimates; analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus target price of $5.33.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) Director Marc Sabe Richer acquired 501,361 shares of Wallbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $1,363,701.92. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,512,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,701.76. The trade was a 49.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wallbox Price Performance

Shares of WBX stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Wallbox N.V. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Wallbox had a negative return on equity of 6,451.74% and a negative net margin of 70.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wallbox stock. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wallbox as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company's stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company's product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

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