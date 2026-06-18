Geoffrey Ballotti Sells 18,516 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Key Points CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on June 15 at an average price of $80.79, totaling about $1.5 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on June 15 at an average price of $80.79, totaling about $1.5 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company beat quarterly earnings expectations , reporting $0.96 EPS versus $0.85 expected, on revenue of $327 million, which was up 3.5% year over year. Wyndham also provided FY 2026 EPS guidance of 4.620 to 4.800 .

, reporting $0.96 EPS versus $0.85 expected, on revenue of $327 million, which was up 3.5% year over year. Wyndham also provided FY 2026 EPS guidance of . Wyndham announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, payable June 30, implying an annualized dividend of $1.72 and a yield of about 2.1%. Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $96.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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