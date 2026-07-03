Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Key Points Williams Companies SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $74.16, for total proceeds of $148,320. After the sale, he still held 283,159 shares valued at about $21.0 million.

on July 1 at an average price of $74.16, for total proceeds of $148,320. After the sale, he still held 283,159 shares valued at about $21.0 million. The company posted solid quarterly results , earning $0.73 per share versus estimates of $0.63, though revenue of $3.03 billion came in below expectations. Williams also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.20 to 2.38.

, earning $0.73 per share versus estimates of $0.63, though revenue of $3.03 billion came in below expectations. Williams also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.20 to 2.38. Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating and average price target of $82.94. Williams also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, implying an annual yield of about 2.9%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Key Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Williams Companies to $89 from $88 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. JPMorgan raises WMB price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Williams Companies to $89 from $88 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company announced the appointment of two experienced independent directors, Billy Helms and Robb Turner, which may be viewed as a governance and strategic strength ahead of a potentially large acquisition. Williams appoints new board members

The company announced the appointment of two experienced independent directors, Billy Helms and Robb Turner, which may be viewed as a governance and strategic strength ahead of a potentially large acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Williams was highlighted in a dividend-focused article as a “super-safe” income stock, reinforcing its appeal to investors looking for reliable cash flow and yield. Williams dividend stock mention

Williams was highlighted in a dividend-focused article as a “super-safe” income stock, reinforcing its appeal to investors looking for reliable cash flow and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target to $85 from $87, but maintained a buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside even with slightly less aggressive expectations. Jefferies lowers WMB price target

Jefferies trimmed its price target to $85 from $87, but maintained a buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside even with slightly less aggressive expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Williams is reportedly nearing a roughly $5.5 billion acquisition tied to shale basin assets, which could support longer-term growth but also adds execution and integration risk. Williams acquisition report

Williams is reportedly nearing a roughly $5.5 billion acquisition tied to shale basin assets, which could support longer-term growth but also adds execution and integration risk. Negative Sentiment: SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares, a small insider sale that can sometimes be interpreted as a mild cautionary signal, though the transaction was limited in size relative to his holdings. WMB insider sale filing

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].