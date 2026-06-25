Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares

Key Points Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 Block shares on June 24 at an average price of $74.01, worth about $444,060. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 24 at an average price of $74.01, worth about $444,060. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Eisen has been actively selling Block stock throughout June, including a much larger sale of 135,750 shares on June 1. After the latest transaction, he still directly owned about 1.94 million shares valued at roughly $143.6 million.

Block shares were up 4.6% and the company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.85 EPS versus the $0.30 consensus. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” average rating and a $85.42 average price target.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,940,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,629,134.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

Block Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of XYZ opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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