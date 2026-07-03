Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Block director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $79.83, totaling about $2.87 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 2 at an average price of $79.83, totaling about $2.87 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Eisen has been actively trimming his stake with multiple recent sales, including several 6,000-share transactions in late June and early July. After the latest sale, he still owned 1,874,672 shares valued at roughly $149.7 million.

Block’s stock recently traded near its 52-week high, opening at $78.71 versus a year range of $48.21 to $82.50. The company also reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings estimates and raising guidance, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $87.56.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,874,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,655,065.76. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 59.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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