Insider Selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $39,972.15 in Stock

Key Points Yum! Brands CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 261 shares for approximately $39,972 at an average price of $153.15, reducing his ownership by 0.41%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

for approximately $39,972 at an average price of $153.15, reducing his ownership by 0.41%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Yum! Brands shares opened at $148.90, down 2.9%, with a market capitalization of approximately $41.04 billion. The stock trades near the lower end of its 52-week range of $137.33 to $170.14.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.62, exceeding analyst expectations, while revenue rose 12.2% year over year to $2.17 billion. Yum! also authorized a $4 billion share-repurchase program and maintains a $0.75 quarterly dividend.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $39,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,766,528.65. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christopher Lee Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Christopher Lee Turner sold 250 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $40,105.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Christopher Lee Turner sold 270 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $39,997.80.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.42%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

More Yum! Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Taco Bell attributed strong digital-sales growth to its loyalty program and plans to introduce a redesigned app in the third quarter. The initiative could improve customer engagement, ordering frequency and sales recovery. Taco Bell credits its loyalty program for digital sales growth

Taco Bell attributed strong digital-sales growth to its loyalty program and plans to introduce a redesigned app in the third quarter. The initiative could improve customer engagement, ordering frequency and sales recovery. Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith’s investment commentary highlighted Yum!’s rapid international expansion as a long-term growth driver, supporting the case for continued unit growth and geographic diversification. Yum! Brands: Rapid Global Expansion Drives Growth

Fundsmith’s investment commentary highlighted Yum!’s rapid international expansion as a long-term growth driver, supporting the case for continued unit growth and geographic diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage examined what Yum! Brands could look like without Pizza Hut, raising questions about the strategic and financial implications of a potential separation. The article does not indicate that a transaction has been announced. What does a Pizza Hut-less Yum Brands look like?

Coverage examined what Yum! Brands could look like without Pizza Hut, raising questions about the strategic and financial implications of a potential separation. The article does not indicate that a transaction has been announced. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 261 shares for approximately $40,000, while CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares for about $41,000. Both trades were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 261 shares for approximately $40,000, while CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares for about $41,000. Both trades were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a discretionary bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: The Taco Bell cyclospora outbreak has reportedly hurt sales and customer traffic, with rising concern about brand damage and the potential impact on Yum!’s financial results. Market anxiety intensified after reports linked the outbreak to additional deaths in Michigan. Sweetgreen drops as Yum falls amid cyclospora concerns

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,419,826 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,938,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,164,814 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,991,573,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after buying an additional 121,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $706,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,471,127 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $676,392,000 after acquiring an additional 104,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company's stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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