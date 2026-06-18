ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) EVP Sells $32,989.06 in Stock

Key Points ZipRecruiter EVP Amy Garefis sold 9,113 shares at an average price of $3.62, totaling about $32,989, in a transaction tied to tax withholding from vesting equity awards.

sold 9,113 shares at an average price of $3.62, totaling about $32,989, in a transaction tied to tax withholding from vesting equity awards. After the sale, Garefis still owned 222,910 shares valued at about $806,934, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

trading plan. ZipRecruiter reported quarterly EPS of -$0.06, beating estimates, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with a $3.75 price target.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) EVP Amy Garefis sold 9,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,989.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 222,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,934.20. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

ZipRecruiter Price Performance

ZIP stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIP. Weiss Ratings began coverage on ZipRecruiter in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ZipRecruiter from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZipRecruiter from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZipRecruiter presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ZipRecruiter

Institutional Trading of ZipRecruiter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZipRecruiter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,920,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ZipRecruiter during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company's stock.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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