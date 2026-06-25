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Insider Buying: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Chairman Buys 586,468 Shares of Stock

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Chairman Raymond Stachowiak bought 586,468 shares of American Shared Hospital Services at an average price of $2.28 per share, a transaction worth about $1.34 million. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and significantly increased his ownership stake.
  • The stock was trading at $1.41 on Thursday, below both its 50-day moving average of $1.47 and 200-day moving average of $1.83. Shares have ranged from a 52-week low of $1.25 to a high of $3.11.
  • In its latest quarterly results, American Shared Hospital Services reported a loss of $0.09 per share, missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $7.08 million came in slightly ahead of estimates. Analysts currently expect the company to post a full-year loss of $0.05 per share.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS - Get Free Report) Chairman Raymond Stachowiak bought 586,468 shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $1,337,147.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,147.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.87 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows


An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company's service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

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