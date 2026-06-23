Nasus Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX) CEO Purchases 6,550 Shares

Key Points Nasus Pharma CEO Dan Benjamin Teleman bought 6,550 shares of the company at an average price of $3.10 per share, increasing his direct stake by 4.17% to 163,541 shares.

of the company at an average price of $3.10 per share, increasing his direct stake by 4.17% to 163,541 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing and followed an earlier insider buy in April, when Teleman acquired 2,900 shares at $3.76 each.

Shares of NSRX were up 1.6% to $3.12, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of $18.00, though Citizens JMP recently trimmed its target from $19 to $18.

Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX - Get Free Report) CEO Dan Benjamin Teleman purchased 6,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $20,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,977.10. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Benjamin Teleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Dan Benjamin Teleman purchased 2,900 shares of Nasus Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $10,904.00.

Nasus Pharma Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Nasus Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Nasus Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRX

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions. Nasus Pharma Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

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