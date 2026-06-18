Fund Lp R01 Sells 24,720 Shares of Stablecoin Development (NYSEAMERICAN:SDEV) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Fund Lp R01 sold 24,720 shares of Stablecoin Development at an average price of $1.09, trimming its stake by just 0.11% and leaving it with 22,668,516 shares.

sold 24,720 shares of Stablecoin Development at an average price of $1.09, trimming its stake by just 0.11% and leaving it with 22,668,516 shares. Stablecoin Development stock was up 7.2% and opened at $1.19, giving the company a market cap of $32.27 million, though the shares remain far below their 52-week high of $99.75.

and opened at $1.19, giving the company a market cap of $32.27 million, though the shares remain far below their 52-week high of $99.75. The company recently reported quarterly results of $3.33 EPS on revenue of $25.14 million, while institutional investors own about 23.25% of the stock.

Stablecoin Development Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SDEV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund Lp R01 sold 24,720 shares of Stablecoin Development stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,668,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,708,682.44. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stablecoin Development Trading Up 7.2%

Stablecoin Development stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Stablecoin Development Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Stablecoin Development (NYSEAMERICAN:SDEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stablecoin Development

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stablecoin Development during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Stablecoin Development during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stablecoin Development during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stablecoin Development during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stablecoin Development during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company's stock.

About Stablecoin Development

Stablecoin Development Corp is an on-chain holding company focused on long-duration participation in protocol-aligned digital asset ecosystems. The Company's initial digital asset focus is the Sky protocol ecosystem, with SKY as its core holding. Through staking and other on-chain activities, the Company seeks to generate protocol-level economic returns while maintaining rigorous governance and risk management oversight.

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